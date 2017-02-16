VIDEO: Alleged Target Of Trump-Russia Probe Says He Hasn’t Been Interviewed By FBI

A former Trump campaign adviser who is reportedly a focus of a multi-agency investigation into ties to the Russian government says that he has not been interviewed by federal investigators.

Carter Page, who served as an unpaid adviser to Trump for a short time last year, also said Wednesday that he “would love to have the opportunity” to speak to Congress about allegations of cooperation between the Trump campaign and Russian government.

“I’ve never been asked by anyone in the FBI or any of the other agencies over the last year,” Page said during an interview with PBS “News Hour” when asked about the investigation into Trump-world ties to Russia.

“I would love to have the opportunity to speak with the Senate. I’ve offered to a few of the senators to speak with them and maybe offer them some realistic views of what’s happening in the world,” added Page, who runs an energy investment firm that does business in Russia.

Page has been identified in news reports, along with several other Trump campaign figures, as being the focus of a federal investigation of the president’s alleged ties to Russia. He was also named in the 35-page unverified dossier published by BuzzFeed last month.

On Tuesday, The New York Times reported that federal investigators looking into the Kremlin’s attempted influence of the presidential election have evidence that Trump campaign advisers made repeated contact with Russian government officials during the campaign.

The evidence includes phone calls between former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort and Russian government officials. The probe also includes evidence of contacts between Russian agents and Michael Flynn, who resigned as Trump’s national security adviser on Monday after it was revealed that he had phone conversations about U.S. sanctions with Russia’s ambassador.

Page and longtime Trump associate Roger Stone have been named in other reports about the probe.

Page emerged out of nowhere over the summer as a Trump campaign foreign policy adviser. His business ties to Russia soon became the subject of speculation that he was working as a middleman between the Trump campaign and Kremlin. Trump has been heavily criticized for taking a soft stance towards Russia and its president, Vladimir Putin.

But Page, whose firm is called Global Energy Capital LLC., described himself Wednesday as a mere “junior member” of the Trump campaign’s foreign policy apparatus. He also said he never briefed Trump and never attended direct meetings with the Republican, only large campaign events.

A visit Page made to Moscow in July has been the subject of intense speculation, which some Trump critics alleging that Page struck deals between the Republican and the Russian government.

Page told Woodruff that he “had no meetings” with Russian government officials while in Moscow, where he gave a commencement speech at the New Economic School. He did say that he may have said “Hello” in passing to government officials.

The energy investor claimed in the interview that the New York Times report was “a regurgitation of old reports based on the dodgy dossier.”

WATCH:

