VIDEO: After 0-4 election record, Dem Sen now claims Russia focus ‘a distraction’
During an appearance on MSNBC on Wednesday, Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy said the focus on Russia is now “a distraction” for Democrats, because, well, the average person doesn’t care.
