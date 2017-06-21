True Pundit

VIDEO: After 0-4 election record, Dem Sen now claims Russia focus ‘a distraction’

During an appearance on MSNBC on Wednesday, Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy said the focus on Russia is now "a distraction" for Democrats, because, well, the average person doesn't care.

Democrats appear to be waking up to the fact that the only people care about the conspiracy theories involving Donald Trump and Russia are Democrats and the mainstream media. During an appearance on MSNBC on Wednesday, Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy said the focus on Russia is now “a distraction” for Democrats, because, well, the average…
