VIDEO: ACLU ‘Dash Button’ Allows Dems To Donate Whenever They Think About Trump

Democrats frustrated with President Donald Trump can now donate to the American Civil Liberties Union instantly using an Amazon “dash button,” according to a video on YouTube posted Wednesday.

The new button isn’t officially endorsed by the ACLU or Amazon, but it was created by a supporter who managed to assign a code to the button using the ACLU’s online donation form.

“Wanting a more immediate and responsive way to do something about the outrage a friend and I felt every time we read about the latest assaults on civil liberties, I built an Amazon Dash button that sends $5 to the ACLU every time I press it,” Nation Pryor wrote about the invention. “Repurposing the technology to do good, not just buy goods.”

Amazon created the buttons to go along with a Prime account, and users can press them whenever they need to buy more of a good that they use everyday. Prime subscribers use the buttons to purchase paper towels, laundry detergent, and other common household goods so they theoretically never run out. Amazon created a custom button in 2015 that allowed users to create their own buttons based on open-sourced code widely available.

The ACLU openly voiced their opposition to Trump, and experienced a drastic increase in donations the weekend that Trump signed the executive order severely limiting travel from seven nations identified by previous administrations as being potential sources of terrorism.

The ACLU raised $24 million during the following weekend, a huge increase from the $4 million annual operating budget the group usually gets in donations in a given year.

(DAILY CALLER)

