VIDEO: ABC’s Wright ‘Sought Out’ Khizr Khan to Slam Trump on Ban

The liberal media was abuzz Sunday morning after massive protests erupted at major airports across the country in opposition to President Trump’s Muslim ban. To help drive the point home on Good Morning America, ABC’s David Wright asked Khizr Khan to share his wrath regarding Trump. “We sought out Khizr Khan, the gold star father who spoke at the Democratic National Convention,” Wright said while neglecting Khan’s recent history as a liberal advocate.

“What would he like to tell Trump now,” Wright inquired. “Read the constitution. Be familiar with the values that has made us a beacon of hope. Do not make mockery of the legal system,” Khan chided. – READ MORE