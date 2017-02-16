VIDEO: ABC News Analyst Claims Trump Undermines The Constitution By Not Calling On Mainstream Press

FOLLOW US!



ABC News chief political analyst Matthew Dowd argued that President Trump is undermining the Constitution by not calling on mainstream news outlets.

During Wednesday’s press conference, Trump limited questions to two non-mainstream media outlets: the Christian Broadcasting Network and Townhall.

Dowd argued that Trump is “shutting down part of the First Amendment by not taking questions that are going to be any way antagonistic in this.”

“I think he thinks relying on his Twitter feed, and sending it out to the millions of people that subscribe to it, and then dealing with very cozy press in this is going to be the way to get through this,” Dowd said.

.@matthewjdowd: Pres. Trump “shutting down part of the First Amendment by not taking questions that are going to be any way antagonistic.” pic.twitter.com/oUGGWBR3rw — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) February 15, 2017

(DAILY CALLER)

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].