VIDEO: 98 Year Old ‘Dynamo’ Attends A Funeral For The Environment, Hilarity Ensues

A 98-year-old woman and her fellow pipeline antagonists tried to stage a mock funeral in protest of a pipeline expansion in Massachusetts Saturday.

Frances Crowe and a group of protesters headed to the Kinder Morgan pipeline extension site in Sandisfield, Mass. sporting home-made protest shirts and carrying tombstones and a coffin.

Crowe and the others are members of the Sugar Shack Alliance — no, not a donut enthusiast eating club — an anti-fossil fuels group. The protesters marched onto the project site’s grounds, intending to bury the coffin in the pipeline hole.

The protesters were arrested for trespassing and refusing to leave the site, according to Massachusetts police officers.

“The police came and said if we went any further they would arrest us. And we tried to go under the rope but we couldn’t get under it, so they arrested us where we were. They put us under arrest,” Crowe said to CNN affiliate News10 in an interview.

The pipeline project adheres to Article 97 of the Massachusetts Constitution, a public land act.

“We don’t need to dig up the soil for a pipeline. Solar and wind will take care of all of the energy needs for the state,” said Crowe, explaining why she was protesting.

This is not the first time Crowe has been arrested. She was recently taken into custody for protesting the Vermont Yankee Nuclear Power Plant and has been arrested multiple times before that.

She may not agree with the state’s energy projects, but the old woman certainly has a lot of energy herself.

