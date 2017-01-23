Victory in live video streaming: Trump inauguration drew record online audiences

Squabbles continue over the number of people who attended President Trump’s inauguration. It is an inexact science. Even the National Park Service, a witness to countless large scale rallies and public gatherings, does not provide official head counts.

But here is one phenomenon of note: Mr. Trump’s inauguration is a record-breaker for live online video streaming to phones, computers and digital devices significant in an age of constantly evolving hybrid media and consumer behaviors. – READ MORE