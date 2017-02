A former editor at perpetually-edgy millennial site Vice has been accused of offering his interns huge bribes to become drug mules for an international criminal gang.

Yaroslav Pastukhov, who used to edit the music section of Vice Canada, allegedly offered $10,000 payments to cash-strapped junior staff to make illegal drug runs that could land them with life prison terms.

The accusations emerged Thursday when an investigation into Pastukhov – aka Slava Pastuk – was published by Canada’s National Post. – READ MORE