Veterans’ Organizations To Hold Solidarity Run In Alexandria After Shooting

Veterans’ organizations are organizing a community run against violence in response to an anti-Trump man opening fire on Republican lawmakers Wednesday morning.

Got Your 6 and Team Red, White & Blue are planning to hold a non-partisan community run and walk for solidarity Wednesday evening in the wake of violence in Alexandria Wednesday morning that took place at approximately 7 a.m. James Hodgkinson, a 66-year-old anti-Trump activist from Illinois, shot GOP Rep. Steve Scalise and four other people while Republican lawmakers were practicing for a charity baseball game.

These veterans’ organizations want the violence to stop.

“No matter our personal politics, we can all agree that people playing baseball, with their colleagues, staff, and in some cases their children, don’t deserve to be attacked,” the two organizations said in a statement. “And neither does our city we love — Alexandria, Virginia.”

The Congressional Baseball Game between Republicans and Democrats is scheduled for Thursday evening, and will go ahead as planned at Nationals Park in order to raise money for charity. In 2016, the game raised more than $500,000.

The #RunWithAlexandria event will be held Wednesday evening at 6:3o p.m. beginning at George Washington Middle School with members of Congress and their staffs, along with Capitol Police and Alexandria City Police, who were at the scene of the shooting and quickly neutralized Hodgkinson.

Due to injuries sustained in a gunfight with Capitol Hill police, Hodgkinson died shortly after launching his attack.

Scalise, meanwhile, is in critical condition after being badly wounded and undergoing surgery.

“He’s a patriot and he’s a fighter. He will recover from this assault,” President Donald Trump said from the White House in response to the attack.

Hodgkinson’s social media profile reveals that he was a staunch anti-Trump activist. Other reports note that he was a volunteer on Democratic Sen. Bernie Sanders’ bid for president in 2016 and also hated “racist” Republicans.

