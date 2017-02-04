Veteran Will Send Pizzas to Frontline Troops for Super Bowl Sunday

A veteran who lives outside of Chicago is sending hundreds of deep dish pizzas to troops overseas for Super Bowl Sunday.

Master Sgt. Mark Evans (USAF, Ret.) sends Chicago deep dish pizzas to American troops in the Middle East every year for the Super Bowl and July 4, Fox News reports. Evans’ organization, Pizzas4Patriots, has been operating for eight years. The non-profit sends half-baked pizzas to the Bagram Air Base, where privately paid for helicopters are used to deliver the pizzas to troops throughout Afghanistan. – READ MORE