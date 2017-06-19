Venezuela Supreme Court Burns; ABC, CBS, NBC Snooze

The media seems allergic to reporting on the ongoing crisis in Venezuela. On June 12, protesters set fire to the country’s supreme court, after it “voted to reject a motion that would prevent Mr. Maduro from rewriting the country’s constitution,” according to The Telegraph. Yet, the morning and evening news shows of ABC, CBS and NBC failed to mention this major incident even once.

In addition to this incident, Reuters reported on June 15 that a prominent opposition leader in Venezuela was arrested, put on a military plane on May 3, and “has not been seen since.” This also has not, as of yet, been reported on by the networks.