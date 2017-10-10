Vegas Shooter Stephen Paddock Lived Like a Vampire: ‘I Don’t Do Sun’

FOLLOW US!



He haunted Las Vegas like a vampire, gambling by night, sleeping by day — and taking Valium to keep the anxiety at bay.

This was the surreal existence Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock, 64, reportedly described in a court deposition taken four years before he took a cache of weapons and shot his way into infamy from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel.

“I do not do sun,” Paddock said in the 97-page court document, according to CNN.

Paddock was deposed on Oct. 29, 2013, as part of a civil lawsuit against the Cosmopolitan Hotel, which he sued after slipping and falling two years earlier while strolling from a hotel shop to a high-stakes area in the casino. He lost the case. –READ MORE