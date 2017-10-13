Featured Politics Security
Vegas Sheriff’s Mandalay Bay Hero Vanishes: Media Issues Amber Alert for Security Guard Campos
Painted as the Mandalay Bay hero by embattled Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, security guard Jesus Campos now is apparently on the lam. On the run from an inquisitive media.
Where in the world is Jesus Campos?
The Mandalay Bay security guard shot by Stephen Paddock in the moments leading up to the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history was set to break his silence Thursday night with five television interviews, including one on Fox News, Campos’ union president said.
Except when the cameras were about to roll, and media gathered in the building to talk to him, Campos reportedly bolted, and, as of early Friday morning, it wasn’t immediately clear where he was.
“We were in a room and we came out and he was gone,” Campos’ union president told reporters, according to ABC News’ Stephanie Wash.
Media scrum tonight as we learn security officer shot in Vegas attack, Jesus Campos’ whereabouts are unknown. pic.twitter.com/Jk09tRlPsX
— Stephanie Wash (@WashNews) October 13, 2017
READ MORE:
5 comments on “Vegas Sheriff’s Mandalay Bay Hero Vanishes: Media Issues Amber Alert for Security Guard Campos”
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Oh Lord.
There was a report that came out about how the security guard was actually in on the attack and he had the maintenance worker run away so there wouldn’t be real witness to what all happened on that floor. When I clicked to save it, I believe the FB notice came that “user removed” it. What’s up?
Let’s stop reposting reports such as this. The security guard MAY have been in on it but what if he wasn’t? What if his ‘heroic’ acts are true. What is this saying to any future good Samaritans? It’s so easy to jump on board the finger pointing wagon but please people, this shooting was horrific enough without us trying to sensationalize it. Don’t play the media game. WAIT and let’s see. We may NEVER know the truth about everything that happened – but us making up what we suppose to be the truth isn’t getting us any closer. I don’t blame the security guard for hiding. Would YOU want to be under that microscope created by the media? I certainly wouldn’t.
Guard was not registered, he may be an illegal, headed back to Mexico or who knows?
Come one. Everyone with a brain knows this stinks. Nothing adds up.
Desperate times call for desperate measures…