Vegas Sheriff's Mandalay Bay Hero Vanishes: Media Issues Amber Alert for Security Guard Campos

Painted as the Mandalay Bay hero by embattled Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, security guard Jesus Campos now is apparently on the lam. On the run from an inquisitive media.

Where in the world is Jesus Campos?

The Mandalay Bay security guard shot by Stephen Paddock in the moments leading up to the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history was set to break his silence Thursday night with five television interviews, including one on Fox News, Campos’ union president said.

Except when the cameras were about to roll, and media gathered in the building to talk to him, Campos reportedly bolted, and, as of early Friday morning, it wasn’t immediately clear where he was.

“We were in a room and we came out and he was gone,” Campos’ union president told reporters, according to ABC News’ Stephanie Wash.

Media scrum tonight as we learn security officer shot in Vegas attack, Jesus Campos’ whereabouts are unknown. pic.twitter.com/Jk09tRlPsX — Stephanie Wash (@WashNews) October 13, 2017

