Vanity Fair Keeps Melania Trump Off Best Dressed List In Extremely Bizarre Move

Vanity Fair celebrated the world’s royalty and celebrities in its annual Best Dressed List, published Wednesday.

Inductees included Prince Phillip, Queen Letizia of Spain, Justin Trudeau, Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron, and of course, Barack and Michelle Obama.

This year’s list seems to overrepresent politicians and royalty. Sure some celebrities are to be expected – like Rihanna who’s been the face of Dior – but did Prince Phillip really deserve to be in this year’s running? He’s 96 and rarely in the public eye.

And where is Melania Trump? You know, the First Lady and also the Slovenian immigrant who was a fashion model until 2016?

Who also dresses in a very similar style to previous First Ladies?

Neither of these women has a patent on black heels and stripes, but I might go so far as to say that Melania looks better than Michelle.

I guess it shouldn’t come as a surprise that even fashion is political in 2017. We learned this last week when Melania was raked through the coals for boarding Air Force One in heels.

And Grayson Carter, an Editor at Vanity Fair, has had a longstanding feud the President, repeatedly calling public attention to his “short fingers.”

I didn’t know fashion editors were also experts in anatomical proportions.

Has anyone looked at the really poor numbers of @VanityFair Magazine. Way down, big trouble, dead! Graydon Carter, no talent, will be out! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 15, 2016

I can’t help but think that Melania forfeited a spot on the best dressed list not because she’s poorly dressed but because she is married to The Donald.

And maybe the magazine should consider deleting last week’s article, which points out Melania’s strikingly similar dress to its very own Michelle Obama:

Michelle Obama was often lauded for wearing J.Crew during her time in the White House, coming across as a more relatable and accessible First Lady than many in the past. It seems entirely possible that Trump is ripping out a page from the Obama handbook in order to drum up some much-needed goodwill from the public

You’re right, Vanity Fair. Michelle is so relatable. Remember when she wore nearly $600 shoes to a food bank? Or when her husband extended their vacation in Martha’s Vineyard during Louisiana’s historic 2016 flood? Good times.

