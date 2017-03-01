True Pundit

Van Jones: Trump Navy SEAL Tribute ‘One Of The Most Extraordinary Moments’ In American Politics Ever (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Liberal CNN commentator Van Jones was blown away by President Trump’s tribute to slain Navy SEAL Ryan Owens and his widow during Trump’s address to Congress Tuesday night.

“He became President of the United States in that moment, period,” Jones said. “There are a lot of people who have a lot of reasons to be frustrated with him, to be fearful of him, to be mad at him. But that was one of the most extraordinary moments you have ever seen in American politics, period.

“And for people who have been hoping that he would become unifying, hoping that he might find some way to become presidential, they should be happy with that moment. For people who have been hoping that he would remain a divisive cartoon, which he often finds a way to do, they should begin to become a little bit worried tonight,” Jones added. “Because that thing you just saw him do–if he can find a way to do that over and over again, he’s going to be there for eight years.”

WATCH: 

Jones had previously been harsh towards Trump, at one point comparing him to Fidel Castro. He later claimed Trump’s election was a “whitelash against a changing country” and “against a black president.”

(DAILY CALLER)

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience.

  • flowers of fate

    THIS is the only time in my life that i have not been disgusted with van jones. except i don’t think we see what happened with that lady the same way. he saw it as “optics” and strategy. i saw it as 2 minutes of intense grieving and gratitude shared by america and patriotic owens family.

  • Takiwa

    Correct. The only dry eyes in the house were those with evil and hatred in their hearts.
    There comes a time when those kind must be left alone to rot. They’re beyond redemption.