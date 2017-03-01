Van Jones: Trump Navy SEAL Tribute ‘One Of The Most Extraordinary Moments’ In American Politics Ever (VIDEO)

FOLLOW US!



Liberal CNN commentator Van Jones was blown away by President Trump’s tribute to slain Navy SEAL Ryan Owens and his widow during Trump’s address to Congress Tuesday night.

“He became President of the United States in that moment, period,” Jones said. “There are a lot of people who have a lot of reasons to be frustrated with him, to be fearful of him, to be mad at him. But that was one of the most extraordinary moments you have ever seen in American politics, period.

“And for people who have been hoping that he would become unifying, hoping that he might find some way to become presidential, they should be happy with that moment. For people who have been hoping that he would remain a divisive cartoon, which he often finds a way to do, they should begin to become a little bit worried tonight,” Jones added. “Because that thing you just saw him do–if he can find a way to do that over and over again, he’s going to be there for eight years.”

WATCH:

“He became President of the United States in that moment, period” @VanJones68 on @POTUS honoring Navy Seal widow https://t.co/uZtnj0OLgs — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) March 1, 2017

Jones had previously been harsh towards Trump, at one point comparing him to Fidel Castro. He later claimed Trump’s election was a “whitelash against a changing country” and “against a black president.”

(DAILY CALLER)

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].