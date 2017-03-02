Valerie Jarrett Moves Into Obama’s New House (VIDEO)

Three's company?? Valerie Jarrett reportedly moves in with the Obamas in D.C. pic.twitter.com/xJe93PpgfD — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) March 2, 2017

This isn’t weird at all. Not one bit.

Leon Wagener, Daily Mail:

Barack Obama is turning his new home in the posh Kalorama section of the nation’s capital – just two miles away from the White House – into the nerve center of the mounting insurgency against his successor, President Donald J. Trump…

And Obama is being aided in his political crusade by his longtime consigliere, Valerie Jarrett, who has moved into the 8,200-square-foot, $5.3-million Kaloroma mansion with the former president and Michelle Obama…

Spurred on by Jarrett and Michelle, the ex-president has come to embrace his role as the leader of the opposition against Trump, whose policies he loathes and whose presidency he considers illegitimate.

Well then, you guys shouldn’t have nominated Hillary Clinton.

Obama doesn’t care about Trump’s policies. All he cares about is getting revenge for being humiliated so completely. He did everything he could to get Hillary elected, to ensure that his legacy would be preserved, and it wasn’t enough. He’s been replaced by the one guy on the planet who’s a bigger narcissist than he is, and he can’t stand it.

If I were a Democrat, I’d take a look at the state of my party after eight years of Obama. And then I’d beg him to go away. Fortunately for him, I’m not a Democrat. Go ahead and lead the opposition, Barry. If you don’t want the Dems to ever win another election, that’s fine by me. Keep up the good work.

(DAILY CALLER)

