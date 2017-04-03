VA Gov. McAuliffe To Domestic Abuse Victims Who Want To Arm Themselves: Drop Dead

Life just got a little bit safer in the great state of Virginia. Safer, that is, if you’re a domestic abuser and you don’t want to get shot by your victim.

Stephen Gutowski, Washington Free Beacon:

Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D.) vetoed a bill on Friday that aimed to allow victims of domestic violence to carry concealed firearms without obtaining a permit.

House Bill 1852 would allow anyone in Virginia who has a protective order and is over 21 to carry a concealed firearm without a permit for up to 45 days after the order is issued…

“The bill perpetuates the dangerous fiction that the victims of domestic violence will be safer by arming themselves,” [McAuliffe] said. “It would inject firearms into a volatile domestic violence situation, making that situation less safe, not more.”

And McAuliffe knows this is a “dangerous fiction” because… Well, he just does.

What this means is that if you’re under a protective order in Virginia, you’re left defenseless against the person who’s been abusing you. There’s nothing to deter your abuser from coming back. What are you gonna do, shoot ’em? With what, harsh glances?

Remember: When seconds count, the police are minutes away.

Meanwhile, Governor McAuliffe enjoys round-the-clock armed protection. Somehow, that’s the exception to his “guns make things less safe” theory. Weird how that’s always the way, ain’t it?

