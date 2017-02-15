Va Gov Candidate Compares Trump To 9/11 (VIDEO)

Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tom Perriello compared President Donald Trump’s win in November to the 9/11 terrorist attacks, according to a Wednesday report from Bearing Drift.

The 2017 gubernatorial race kicked off last week when candidates for both political parties began hosting fundraisers and town hall-style events. It was at one of the town halls that Perriello decided to make his comments.

“The election of Donald Trump is a little bit like a political and constitutional September 11 for us, to be honest,” the candidate told the small crowd.

Perriello aligns himself with the progressive wing of the Democratic Party, essentially fashioning his race in the style of Sen. Bernie Sanders, who successfully launched a fundraising and grassroots operation. The Democratic contender only announced his intent to run last month, but already has amassed half the campaign cash that establishment Democratic candidate Ralph Northam raised in the past 8 months.

(DAILY CALLER)

