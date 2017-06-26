US Wipes Key ISIS Banker Off The Face The Earth

The U.S.-led anti-ISIS coalition killed top Islamic State banker Fawaz Muhammad Jubayr al-Rawi in a June 16 airstrike, the Pentagon announced Friday.

Al-Rawi was designated by the U.S. Department of Treasury in December 2016 along with his company Hanifa Money Exchange. Hanifa Money Exchange was a reported front for the ISIS’s financial operations and was used to move millions of dollars for the terrorist group, according to the Pentagon’s release.

Al-Rawai’s 2016 designation also described him as “an ISIL finance emir and senior ISIL financier who owned and operated Hanifa Exchange’s Albu Kamal branch near his residence in Albu Kamal, Syria. This money exchange business was used exclusively for ISIL-related transactions. “Al-Rawi stored large amounts of cash for ISIL and controlled the value of U.S. dollars in Albu Kamal,” the release notes.

The U.S. believes al-Rawi had been an ISIS member since 2014 and used his business contacts “to help ISIS conduct weapons and ammunition deals at a time when the terrorist group was seizing land and committing atrocities across Syria and Iraq.” Al-Rawi and his business also apparently played a critical role in paying the salaries of ISIS foreign fighters and considered a key node in the terrorist group’s financial network.

