US Will ‘No Longer Take Excuses From China’ On North Korea

The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations warned that the U.S. is done accepting China’s excuses on North Korea just days before President Donald Trump meets Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The U.S. will “no longer take the excuses from China that they’re concerned too,” Nikki Haley said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week.” “They need to show us how concerned they are. They need to put pressure on North Korea. The only country that can stop North Korea is China.”

Trump predicted Thursday that the meeting with Xi will be “difficult.” The president said Sunday that he will push China to increase pressure on North Korea, a sentiment Haley also expressed.

“You’re going to see President Trump meet with President Xi and a lot of conversation, and the most important conversation will be how we’re going to be dealing with the nonproliferation of North Korea,” she explained.

As a North Korean ally, China has largely limited its responses to North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic missile provocations to the absolute bare minimum. China actually stands accused of exploiting loopholes in past UN Security Council resolutions to continue engaging the North in trade, thus undermining international efforts to prevent North Korea from developing weapons of mass destruction and the means to deliver them to targets around the world.

China is also suspected of launching an economic coercion campaign against South Korea for its efforts to boost its missile defense capabilities in cooperation with the U.S.

Trump said Sunday that if China refuses to cooperate, the U.S. will act unilaterally to address the North Korean nuclear threat.

“China has great influence over North Korea. China will either decide to help us with North Korea, or they won’t,” the president told the Financial Times. “If China is not going to solve North Korea, we will.”

Haley struck a much more forceful tone in her interview.

“Oh, no, China has to cooperate,” she explained. “They need to have action, and we are going to continue to put pressure on China to have action.”

Haley’s comments reflect several statements she previously made on China and its role in resolving the nuclear crisis on the Korean peninsula.

“I have no patience for it, and it is not helping anyone. This administration has no patience for it,” she asserted. “Look, can we change the way North Korea thinks? No. They’re not going to cave. China can, and that’s the part we want to look at.”

“I know China says they’re worried about North Korea. I know China wants to see North Korea stop with the testing. Prove it. Prove it,” Haley added.

Since Trump took office, North Korea has tested a new solid-fueled, road-mobile, mid-range ballistic missile, fired four extended range scuds into the Sea of Japan in a rehearsal for strikes on U.S. bases in Japan, tested multiple high-thrust rocket engines for the possible development of an intercontinental ballistic missile, and tested an unidentified projectile. Furthermore, North Korea appears to be preparing for a sixth nuclear test.

