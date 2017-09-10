US: Venezuela Sanctions Aim at Behavior, Not Regime Change

New sanctions on Venezuela aren’t aimed at regime change but rather to push President Nicolas Maduro’s government to restore democratic standards after he started a process to rewrite his nation’s constitution, a top U.S. official said Thursday.

The comments by Rick Waddell, the White House’s deputy national security adviser, suggest a softening in America’s position. President Donald Trump last month suggested the U.S. could consider military action against Venezuela and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson raised the idea of pressuring Maduro to leave power.

Waddell said sanctions imposed by the Trump administration in August are “behaviorally focused.”

