US Special Forces Obliterate ISIS Fighters Trying To Assault Base

U.S. special forces obliterated an entire Islamic State attack team assaulting a base Saturday in southern Syria,, military officials said.

“The enemy got crushed,” a U.S. military official told NBC News.

ISIS fighters launched an assault on the al-Tanf military base in southern Syria, according to the two officials who spoke to NBC News. Approximately 20-30 ISIS fighters, some with suicide vests, were following behind a vehicle that was carrying an improvised explosive device.

American forces are stationed at the base, which is used to train Syrian rebels. Other American troops on a nearby patrol responded after hearing about the attack to provide assistance. U.S. and coalition forces killed the ISIS fighters through direct fire and airstrikes, leaving zero survivors. No Americans were killed in the fight.

The ISIS attack on the base near the Syrian border with Jordan comes days after two American warships in the eastern Mediterranean fired 59 Tomahawk missiles at the al-Shayrat air base in response to a Syrian chemical weapons attack in Idlib.

A U.S. defense official insisted Thursday evening that the strike on the Syrian military base was a “one-off” event.

