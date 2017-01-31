US Sends Military Supplies To Syrian Alliance In First Under Trump Admin

Confirming that the US role in the Syrian conflict is likely to expand in the coming months, Reuters reported that the U.S.-led coalition against Islamic State has supplied its Syrian allies with armored vehicles for the first time, expanding support since U.S. President Donald Trump came to office.

The armored vehicles and troop carriers had arrived four or five days ago, said Talal Silo, spokesman for the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) alliance, which includes the Kurdish YPG militia. – READ MORE