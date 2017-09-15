True Pundit

US nuclear sub returns flying pirate flag, sparking speculation

One of the United States’ most advanced nuclear submarines returned to port in Washington state this week flying a Jolly Roger, a move steeped in maritime lore and mystery.

The images of the USS Jimmy Carter, a Seawolf-class nuclear-powered submarine passing through the Hood Canal, were posted to a Pentagon media site and Twitter page. They show the skull and bones flying beside the American flag, the Washington Post reported.

The 450-foot-long Carter is one of three in its class and designed to conduct covert sea operations, the paper reported. The sub also was filmed returning from its last patrol in April with the Jolly Roger flying from the conning tower. – READ MORE

 

One of the United States' most advanced nuclear submarines returned to port in Washington state this week flying a Jolly Roger, a move steeped in maritime lore and mystery.
  • beniyyar

    Plainly the Illuminati and the KGB are planning on taking over the world, and are using American nuclear subs to do it.

  • AZWarrior✔

    You will not get an answer. The Carter went out, it came back. That is all we get to know. There is a reason for operational security and I for one am glad to see it. https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/ea29a5def8b0e49977caed4cb7dcfda03ec0c90dae1136ffd0e38af2d2d5deb4.jpg

  • Drowned Squid

    Frankly, that’s just something submariners do. Everyone wants to be a pirate and there’s at least one jolly roger flying somewhere in in any given boat. We had one in each berthing. Though I wouldn’t put it past the Carter to have done something to deserve it, that boat being what it is, it doesn’t have to mean anything.