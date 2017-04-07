US Launches Missile Strike Against Syria At Gas Attack Location

The U.S. has launched a devastating missile strike against a Syrian military field in response to allegations the Syrian regime launched a chemical weapons attack.

NBC News is reporting Thursday evening that the U.S. military has launched a missile strike against the al-Shayrat military airfield, with CNN also confirming that 50 Tomahawk cruise missiles were used in the attack.

BREAKING: The U.S. has launched a missile strike on a Syrian military airfield where the gas attack is believed to have originated — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 7, 2017

Two U.S. warships in the Mediterranean Sea fired the Tomahawk missiles. It’s unclear whether there were any casualties, but officials told NBC News that no personnel were targeted. Rather, the missiles were aimed at aircraft and infrastructure.

Secretary of Defense James Mattis had informed Trump of possible military options Thursday evening.

The strike follows on the heels of a dramatic shift in the Trump administration’s view on the Syrian regime of Bashar al-Assad, which has taken place in the aftermath of a suspected sarin chemical weapons attack. Both President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson have pointed the finger at Assad as being responsible.

“What Assad did is terrible,” the president said Thursday, calling the use of sarin poison gas an “egregious crime.”

“There is no doubt in our minds” that the Syrian military launched the chemical weapons attack, said Tillerson Thursday.

