US Intel Official Says Nothing Criminal In Flynn’s Phone Call

An intelligence official told NPR there’s no evidence Michael Flynn broke the law on the phone calls with the Russian ambassador that led to his resignation as national security adviser.

The official said there are transcripts and recordings of the calls, and that they do not contain any evidence of criminal wrongdoing. Flynn resigned after news broke that he had misled Vice President Mike Pence about the call.

The official also told NPR it does not appear from the calls that Flynn was acting under specific orders from Trump.

Democrats are calling for an investigation into whether Flynn did or did not break the law by possibly discussing sanctions with the ambassador. The White House maintains he did not break the law, but he did mislead Pence about the call and therefore lost the trust of the administration.

Questions about the timing of the administration’s awareness of the details of the call, the timing of the leaks and the amount of time it took for Flynn to get fired have led some to believe the whole thing was a campaign orchestrated by the intelligence community to oust Flynn. Trump himself blamed them for the result.

(DAILY CALLER)

