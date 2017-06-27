US Intel Detects Assad Preparations For Chemical Attack, Trump Warns Of ‘Heavy Price’

The White House warned Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad not to use chemical weapons after U.S. intelligence indicated another attack could be imminent, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer announced Monday.

“The United States has identified potential preparations for another chemical weapons attack by the Assad regime that would likely result in the mass murder of civilians, including innocent children. The activities are similar to preparations the regime made before its April 4, 2017 chemical weapons attack,” the statement said.

“As we have previously stated, the United States is in Syria to eliminate the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria,” Spicer declared. “If, however, Mr. Assad conducts another mass murder attack using chemical weapons, he and his military will pay a heavy price.”

President Donald Trump authorized an April 7 cruise missile strike on the Syrian regime after sarin gas was used on civilian populations, with a warning of another strike if the regime continued. The strike destroyed nearly a third of Assad’s air force and inhibited the regime’s operational capacity, Secretary of Defense James Mattis indicated afterwards.

