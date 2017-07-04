US Hits Refugee Cap, 41 Percent Drop From Obama, Lowest Number In A Decade

The United States under President Trump is on track to meet the cap of 50,000 refugees for the fiscal year.

That number is 41 percent lower than President Obama’s last year in office when 85,000 refugees were admitted, USA Today reports. This would also put refugee admissions at the lowest they’ve been in a decade.

President Trump’s original executive “travel ban” sought to suspend refugee admissions completely for 120 days.

After several federal judges blocked that order, Trump scaled it down to remove the block on refugee resettlement, but it capped the total refugees allowed at 50,000. The Supreme Court ruled in June to allow Trump’s executive order take effect while it reviews lower court rulings. (RELATED: Supreme Court Allows Travel Ban To Take Effect)

The 50,000 refugee cap is down from the original ceiling of 110,000 refugees, which were to be admitted from October 2016 to September 2017.

However, the Supreme Court also ruled that the U.S. must continue to accept refugees and visa applicants who have a “bona fide” relationship to an American.

The State Department reportedly defines “bona fide” as, “a parent (including parent-in-law), spouse, child, adult son or daughter, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, sibling, whether whole or half.”

This does not include grandparents, grandchildren, aunts and uncles, however.

