US Embassy In Stockholm Issues ‘EMERGENCY MESSAGE’ Following Friday’s Truck Attack

The U.S. Embassy in Stockholm issued an “emergency message” in response to Friday’s deadly truck attack in the Swedish capitol.

“The U.S. Embassy in Stockholm is aware of reports of a security incident at Drottninggatan and Mäster Samuelsgatan near Sergels Torg in Stockholm City Center,” the statement reads. “U.S. citizens should avoid this area at this time, heed guidance from local authorities, and maintain security awareness.”

“Please monitor media and local information sources and factor updated information into personal travel plans and activities.”

“We strongly encourage U.S. citizens in Sweden to directly contact concerned family members in the United States to advise them of your safety.”

Friday’s attack took place just after 3 p.m. local time and has resulted in at least three deaths.

(DAILY CALLER)

