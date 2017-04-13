“US embassy in Cairo warns its citizens to avoid identifiable places of worship,” by Ola Noureldin, Egypt Independent, April 12, 2017:

The US Embassy in Cairo issued a security alert to US citizens on Tuesday, indicating that they should avoid identifiable places of worship for the next two weeks following recent terrorist attacks on Palm Sunday that targeted churches in Alexandria and Tanta and left at least 45 people dead and over 100 injured.