US Drops ‘Mother Of All Bombs’ On ISIS In Afghanistan

FOLLOW US!



The U.S. dropped the largest non-nuclear bomb in its arsenal on the Islamic State in Afghanistan Thursday, CNN reports.

U.S. drops 21K LB MOAB, "Mother Of All Bombs" on ISIS-K tunnel camp in Afghanistan. Air Blast bomb largest non-nuclear bomb in US arsenal. pic.twitter.com/Ao080EasnH — Jamie McIntyre (@jamiejmcintyre) April 13, 2017

The mission will mark the first time the bomb has been used in combat. The munition is nicknamed the “mother of all bombs” (MOAB) and weighs approximately 20,000 pounds. The bomb is approximately 30ft long and detonates 6ft off the ground to increase its destructive power, and its official name is the a GBU-43 or or Massive Ordnance Air Blast.

ISIS’s affiliate in Afghanistan has proved resilient against U.S. and Afghan Security Forces raids. The bomb was reportedly dropped on Achin district in Nangarhar province, the known headquarters of the terrorist group.

(DAILY CALLER)

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].