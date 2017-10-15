US Commander: New Trump Policy Means Taliban Can’t Win

Army Gen. John Nicholson, commander of U.S. forces in Afghanistan, said in a recent interview that President Donald Trump’s new policy means that the Taliban cannot win.

Nicholson stated in an interview with NPR: “With the policy decision announced by President Trump, the Taliban can’t win. It sets the conditions to get to a peaceful resolution of this conflict.”

Such a bold claim is quite different from the one Nicholson made eight months ago to Congress, namely that the war in Afghanistan was a total stalemate.

While Nicholson still believes the current situation amounts to a stalemate, he thinks that state of affairs will change in short order. – READ MORE