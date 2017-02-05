US-backed forces enter third phase to take Raqqa from ISIS

U.S.-backed forces are preparing for the third phase of an assault to retake the city of Raqqa from Islamic State in Iraq & Syria (ISIS) militants, Reuters reported Saturday.

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said on Saturday it was launching the campaign with "increasing support from the international coalition forces through guaranteeing air cover for our forces' advances, or via the help provided by their special teams to our forces on the battle ground," as reported by the news service.