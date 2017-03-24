US Attorney Fired By Trump Joins Weather Underground TERRORIST On NYU ‘Scholar In Residence’ List

Preet Bharara, the former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York who was fired earlier this month by President Donald Trump, is joining the faculty of the New York University School of Law as a distinguished scholar in residence.

In taking the new scholar-in-residence gig at NYU, Bharara joins the hallowed historical ranks of convicted murderer and longtime Weather Underground terrorist Kathy Boudin.

Bharara, 48, will start his new job at the prestigious law school on April 1, according to a school press release.

In 2013, the NYU School of Law honored Boudin, who participated in the brutal murder of three people, as its Sheinberg Scholar-in-Residence.

Boudin, 73, was the speaker at the Nineteenth Annual Rose Sheinberg Scholar-in-Residence Lecture on March, 2013 at the NYU School of Law (in the Greenberg Lounge of Vanderbilt Hall). The topic of Boudin’s lecture was “the politics of parole and re-entry.”

Prior to being feted as a scholar in residence at NYU School of Law, Boudin spent 22 years in a maximum security prison for playing a primary role in a brazen, grossly bungled $1.6 million armored truck heist that killed two police officers and a Brinks guard.

Boudin participated in the deadly Oct. 20, 1981 robbery along with members of the Black Liberation Army, a militant black nationalist group.

She was 38 years old at the time.

Boudin allegedly convinced a quartet of police officers who stopped the getaway car to lower their drawn guns. Then, six armed men burst forth from the Brinks truck with automatic weapons. The armed men fired on the police, killing two of them.

The Bryn Mawr College graduate tried to flee on foot, but she was slow and hilariously terrible at hiding. An off-duty cop caught her in short order.

Boudin allegedly left her infant child with a babysitter before traipsing off to participate in the murderous, failed caper.

Boudin also survived a massive 1970 Greenwich Village townhouse explosion, in which a bomb intended for a dance for soldiers in New Jersey went off prematurely and killed three people.

Bharara, the fired U.S. attorney general who has now joined the NYU School of Law in the same “scholar-in-residence” role as a convicted terrorist, expressed enthusiasm about the new role.

“I am honored to join the NYU School of Law, one of the great educational institutions in America, and I welcome the chance to contribute in such a thoughtful setting,” Bharara said in the NYU press release. “I am thrilled for this opportunity to continue addressing the issues I so deeply care about — criminal and social justice, honest government, national security, civil rights, and corporate accountability, to name a few.”

This is one way I plan to keep working hard on important issues I care about @nyulaw pic.twitter.com/I0QjREV2Oy — Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) March 21, 2017

Back in December, Trump — as president-elect — had told Bharara that he wanted Bharara to continue serving as a U.S. attorney.

Earlier this month, however, Attorney General Jeff Sessions ordered 46 U.S. attorneys, including Bharara, to resign.

Bharara opted not to resign.

Trump then fired Bharara on March 11.

Bharara is a 1993 graduate of Columbia Law School.

Boudin is currently an adjunct professor at the Columbia University School of Social Work. She is also the co-director of the Center for Justice at the Ivy League school.

Boudin’s glowing Columbia University School of Social Work biography makes no mention of her bumbling failure as a getaway driver or her role in the brutal murders of three people.

Boudin’s time as a Sheinberg Scholar-in-Residence at the NYU School of Law does not appear to have lasted beyond 2013.

Strangely, the NYU Law page describing Boudin fails to mention her past as a domestic terrorist or her status as a parolee.

John Hanchar, the nephew of slain police officer Edward O’Grady, reminded the New York Post that “nine children grew up without their dads because of” Boudin’s actions.

After she failed embarrassingly in her getaway-driver role, Boudin hired prominent leftist attorney Leonard Weinglass and copped a plea to felony murder and robbery. She spent 22 years in a maximum security prison before her parole in 2003.

The estimated cost for a single year of tuition, fees and living expenses at New York University Law School is $89,342.

