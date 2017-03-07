True Pundit

US airstrikes in Yemen ‘kill an Al Qaeda-linked terrorist who was held at Guantanamo Bay for seven years and released by Obama’

US airstrikes against an Al Qaeda-linked militant group in Yemen killed a former detainee at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, who was released in 2009 despite earlier recommendations that he remain in custody because he was considered a ‘high threat’ to America and its allies.

The Pentagon says Mohammed Tahar, a Yemeni who was held at the detention center for seven years, was killed Thursday. – READ MORE

