Politics Security World
US airstrikes in Yemen ‘kill an Al Qaeda-linked terrorist who was held at Guantanamo Bay for seven years and released by Obama’
US airstrikes against an Al Qaeda-linked militant group in Yemen killed a former detainee at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, who was released in 2009 despite earlier recommendations that he remain in custody because he was considered a ‘high threat’ to America and its allies.
The Pentagon says Mohammed Tahar, a Yemeni who was held at the detention center for seven years, was killed Thursday. – READ MORE
-
Big Al
-
Med1