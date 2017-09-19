True Pundit

US Absolutely Slaughters ISIS Suicide Bombers Attacking Base In Iraq

The U.S. military killed several Islamic State suicide bombers that attempted to breach a base in Iraq Sunday, Operation Inherent Resolve Spokesman Army Col. Ryan Dillon told the Associated Press.

U.S. forces shot and killed two of the ISIS fighters, while the other two blew themselves up prematurely after they realized they could no longer advance. The attack occurred near the city of Hawija where the U.S. backed Iraqi Security Forces are preparing to advance on one of the terrorist group’s last strongholds in the country.

  yurlittledog2

    They should have pulled The Gloves Off Years Ago,,,War is Vile and People Die and To Remove them Precision Butt-Kickings Are Required !! Great Job and Thank You Troops for your SERVICE !!