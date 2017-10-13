True Pundit

Uproar as Capitol Hill pharmacist dishes on Alzheimer’s prescriptions for the powerful

The owner of the Capitol Hill pharmacy that supplies prescription drugs for members of Congress and staff has sparked a frenzy of speculation after claiming he gives meds to lawmakers with “pretty serious health problems” and appearing to question their mental faculties.

“At first it’s cool, and then you realize, I’m filling some drugs that are for some pretty serious health problems as well. And these are the people that are running the country,” Grubb’s Pharmacy’s Dr. Michael Kim told STAT News, reportedly citing treatments for conditions like diabetes and Alzheimer’s.

“It makes you kind of sit back and say, ‘Wow, they’re making the highest laws of the land and they might not even remember what happened yesterday,’” he said. – READ MORE

    Well, that explains our dysfunctional Congress better than anything else.

  • Lisa

