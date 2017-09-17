University President Apologizes For Hosting Black Students In Home With Cotton Decoration

FOLLOW US!



A university president in Tennessee apologized Friday for hosting black students in his home, which displayed a cotton decoration.

Randy Lowry, president of Lipscomb University, apologized for showing centerpieces bearing cotton stalks while hosting black students at his home in an email sent to the school Friday and posted on Facebook.

“The content of the centerpieces was offensive, and I could have handled the situation with more sensitivity,” said Lowry. “I sincerely apologize for the discomfort, anger or disappointment we caused and solicit your forgiveness.” – READ MORE