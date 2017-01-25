Politics Science World
University of Cambridge considering ‘vaccine’ to combat fake news
Researchers at the University of Cambridge are considering a “vaccine” to combat fake news.
Just as being exposed to a small concentration of bacteria can aid the immune system in fighting disease, Cambridge scientists suggest in a new study “Inoculating the Public Against Misinformation About Climate Change” that “pre-emptively exposing” readers to a small “dose” of misinformation can help outlets cancel out the impact of fake reports. – READ MORE