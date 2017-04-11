University Advertises Russian Courses With Poster Of Putin Holding A Baby Trump

A Colgate University program is advertising courses for the fall semester with a poster depicting a uniformed Vladimir Putin holding an illustration of President Donald Trump as a small child.

“Say what?” asks the advertisement posted by Colgate’s Russian and Eurasian Studies program. “For greater understanding, take a course in Russian & Eurasian Studies.”

A student photographed the poster hanging on a bulletin board of Lawrence Hall at the private university in Hamilton, N.Y.

“I believe that this is yet another example of people, who are angered by the Trump victory, trying to further delegitimize him,” the student, who wished to remain anonymous, told The Daily Caller News Foundation. “It’s a shame that these professors, making six-figure salaries, have to result to such better jabs in order to feel that they are accomplishing something.”

The student reported seeing multiple copies of this poster in every academic building on campus, estimating a total of 20 to 25 flyers.

The poster lists several courses offered by the Russian and Eurasian Studies program, including Russian, Lust, Murder, Redemption, and Global Urbanization: Authoritarian Cities.

Jessica Graybill, the program’s director, has previously done work pertaining to Arctic sustainability, climate social science, and urban ecology.

The Daily Caller News Foundation reached out to Graybill and her administrative assistant, but did not receive comment in time for publication.

