Unhinged: Liberals Suffering From Nightmares, Insomnia, Binge Eating Since Trump’s Victory

Liberals across the country have been struck by nightmares and insomnia since Donald Trump won the presidency is November.

“I have not slept a full night since the election,” fashion designer Ariane Zurcher told Yahoo News, and she’s not alone.

President Trump is haunting the dreams of many Americans and is being blamed for lost sleep and weight gain.

Floridian Soraida Justiniano fears deportation. “I worry that even though my family members have been American citizens for generations we will be targeted … because of our surnames and our looks,” Justiniano said.

Tech industry employee Amanda Silver fears for refugees. “I’m worried about the ‘Anne Franks‘ of Syria, Somalia, Yemen,” she said.

New Jersey math teacher Lori Rivere Rodrig is afraid too. “I am afraid the democratic process is under attack by a nationalist, far-right, authoritarian leader,” she told Yahoo.

“I’m afraid my son and nephew will be sent to a war I don’t believe in,” says former nurse Linda Cliff Derbacher.

The lack of sleep has led a woman in Orlando, Florida, to stress eating. “I’ve gained the Trump 15, but I can sleep,” Allison Slater Tate said.

Even people who have jobs to help others cope with stress are having difficulty dealing with their own. Psychotherapist Donna Moss is suffering from Trump-induced nightmares. “I dreamed I was in downtown NYC and it was gutted like Armageddon after 9/11. Everyone looked like zombies.”

Trump’s election has Sharon Van Epps from Seattle turning to prayer. “I ask that God will help us with this mess and show us how to help ourselves,” Epps said.

(DAILY CALLER)

