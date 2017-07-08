Unhinged John Podesta Goes Off On ‘Whack Job’ Trump In Twitter Tirade

FOLLOW US!



John Podesta called President Trump a “whack job” on Friday after the Republican accused the former Hillary Clinton campaign chairman of refusing to hand over a hacked Democratic National Committee computer server to the FBI and CIA.

There’s one problem with the claim, as Podesta noted on Twitter.

“I had nothing to do with the DNC,” he wrote.

Podesta was responding to Trump’s claim that “everyone” at the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany was talking about Podesta and his alleged refusal to give the DNC server to the FBI and CIA.

But Trump appeared to conflate two separate email hacks — one against Podesta’s Gmail account and the other of DNC officials. Emails stolen in those hacks were published by WikiLeaks during the presidential campaign. The CIA, National Security Agency, FBI and Office of the Director of National Intelligence have all said that Russia was behind the email hacks.

The DNC has refused to turn its servers over to U.S. officials.

Podesta posted his response to Trump from West Virginia, where he is road-tripping with his wife.

2/ Pulled in for a pit stop in E. Fairmont W. Va. to see that our whack job POTUS @realDonaldTrump is tweeting about me at the G20. — John Podesta (@johnpodesta) July 7, 2017

He then urged Trump to “get a grip.”

3/ Get a grip man, the Russians committed a crime when they stole my emails to help get you elected President. — John Podesta (@johnpodesta) July 7, 2017

He continued:

4/ Maybe you might try to find a way to mention that to President Putin. — John Podesta (@johnpodesta) July 7, 2017

5/ BTW, I had nothing to do with the DNC. — John Podesta (@johnpodesta) July 7, 2017

6/ God only knows what you'll be raving about on twitter by the time we get to Utah. — John Podesta (@johnpodesta) July 7, 2017

7/7 Dude, get your head in the game. You’re representing the US at the G20. — John Podesta (@johnpodesta) July 7, 2017

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].