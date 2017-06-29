UNHINGED: Joe Scarborough Calls President Trump ‘Greatest Liar That’s Ever Sat In The White House’ (VIDEO)

MSNBC “Morning Joe” co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski bashed President Donald Trump Wednesday, calling him worse than former President Richard Nixon and the “greatest liar that’s ever sat in the white house.”

Scarborough played a clip of Brian Karem, executive editor of The Sentinel Newspapers, at Tuesday’s White House briefing challenging Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, saying her criticism of the media was inflaming the American people.

Sanders responded at the briefing by citing a debunked Washington Post story stating reporters were not being thorough enough in their critiques of the president.

“The greatest irony is that this lecture is coming from the greatest liar that’s ever sat in the white house,” said Scarborough. “He lies every day. A lot of the times he lies every minute. He forgets the lie he told five minutes ago.”

Brzezinski chimed in saying Sanders was disingenuously keeping a straight face while supporting Trump’s lies, adding, “it’s incredibly disturbing.”

“What raging hypocrites they all are to complain about unnamed sources when they throw more unnamed sourced stories out than any white house I’ve ever dealt with,” Scarborough continued.

Panelist Mark Halperin called the press conference exchange one of “the lowest points of the entire administration.”

Scarborough went on to shame White House employees, saying Trump would turn on them in the end. “He will throw them all under the bus. He throws everyone under the bus at the end and he’ll throw them under the bus as well.”

Scarborough then claimed the electorate trusts news media more than it trusts the White House.

“America trusts news outlets more than they trust Donald Trump and Donald Trump is only making the media stronger,” said Scarborough. “We have record ratings for us at Morning Joe and record ratings for subscriptions increases to The New York Times and Washington Post.”

