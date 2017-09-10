True Pundit

‘Undocumented Citizen’? The Narrative On DACA Is All Messed Up. Here’s The Truth

This week’s Alternative Facts takes a look at the national media’s response to President Donald Trump’s recision of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

The decision spawned several dubious reports on the process of the recision, including moralizing from cable news hosts like CNN’s Don Lemon.

The DACA recision also spawned some revealing freudian slips. One particularly egregious slip occurred with an Associated Press story that referred to DACA recipients as “undocumented citizens.”

From the Associated Press: "undocumented citizens" pic.twitter.com/UsMYHz4Mga — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) September 7, 2017

Alternative Facts then turned its focus to a recent New York Times story which neglected to mention the party identity of Democratic Sen. Robert Menendez, who is currently on trial for corruption.

The New York Times has quietly added that Menendez is a Democrat to their article… in the fourth paragraph. You can see the change here: pic.twitter.com/pAaPsgbFjf — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) September 5, 2017

