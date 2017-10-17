Undercover Video: NYT Editor Slams Pence As ‘F***ing Horrible,’ Says Reporters Tried To Sway Voters Against Trump

The newest Project Veritas video reveals a New York Times editor trashing Vice President Mike Pence as “f***ing horrible” and indicating that reporters wrote stories during the presidential campaign with the intention of persuading them to vote against Trump.

“I think one of the things that maybe journalists were thinking about is like, oh, if we write about him, about how insanely crazy he is and how ludicrous his policies are, then maybe people will read it and be like, oh wow, we shouldn’t vote for him,” Desiree Shoe, the London homepage editor for the NYT, says in the video. She claims in the video that it’s hard for journalists to cover Trump in an “unbiased” manner, describing him as “an oblivious idiot.”

Shoe is open about her clear bias against Pence in the video, describing the vice president as “f***ing horrible” and mocking him as “extremely, extremely religious.” – READ MORE