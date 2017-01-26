Under Republican President Trump, the Media Rediscovers Its Purpose

Only hours into his new job, White House press secretary Sean Spicer attacked the media for what he called “dishonesty” and “deliberately false reporting.” He specifically challenged the reporting that said President Donald Trump’s inauguration had a smaller audience than the inaugurations of President Barack Obama and that Trump removed the bust of Martin Luther King Jr. from the Oval Office.

Many in the media counterattacked and accused Spicer of peddling “falsehoods,” one even nicknaming him “Baghdad Sean,” likening him to Saddam Hussein’s information minister, “Baghdad Bob,” who blithely assured Iraqis that all was well as that country fell to U.S. troops in 2003. – READ MORE