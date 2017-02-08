Under Armour CEO: Trump A ‘Real Asset’ To US

Add Kevin Plank to the list of prominent businessmen who have weighed in on the potential implications of Donald Trump’s presidency.

The CEO of sports apparel company Under Armour praised the new president’s business style and approach as a benefit to the United States in an interview on CNBC’s “Fast Money Halftime Report” Tuesday.

“I think he’s highly passionate,” Plank said. “To have such a pro-business president is something that is a real asset for the country. People can really grab that opportunity.”

The Under Armour boss also talked about how much he appreciates Trump’s aggressiveness and determination to execute his plans.

“He wants to build things, [and] he wants to make bold decisions and be really decisive,” Plank said. “I’m a big fan of people that operate in the world of publish and iterate versus think, think, think, think, think. So there’s a lot that I respect there.”

A “Boycott Under Armour” hashtag has already surfaced on Twitter, and a similar reaction after Uber CEO Travis Kalanick said he was willing to partner with Trump eventually caused Kalanick to drop out of the president’s advisory council.

Under Armour’s recent financial woes could prove to be an interesting factor in whether or not Plank will stand by his comments. According to CNBC, shares in the company fell over 23 percent in one day, and it was announced that CFO Chip Molloy will step down from his position after a year on the job.

In a statement in the Baltimore Sun, Under Armour tried to clarify the company’s position on Trump, saying, “We engage in policy, not politics.”

(DAILY CALLER)

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.