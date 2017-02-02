True Pundit

Business Politics

Uncle Joe Cashes In With ‘Charity’ Foundation

Posted on by

Following in the footsteps of Bill and Hillary Clinton, former Vice President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, will establish a “charitable” foundation, which will be run by close friends and relatives and will draw cash from fat-cat donors.

Biden, who has been on the public dole nearly his whole life — working as a lawyer for only a couple years before moving into politics and drawing a taxpayer-funded paycheck for 36 years as senator and eight years as veep — will hewad up the non-profit organization, which will be headquartered in Washington, D.C. – READ MORE