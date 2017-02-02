Uncle Joe Cashes In With ‘Charity’ Foundation

Following in the footsteps of Bill and Hillary Clinton, former Vice President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, will establish a “charitable” foundation, which will be run by close friends and relatives and will draw cash from fat-cat donors.

Biden, who has been on the public dole nearly his whole life — working as a lawyer for only a couple years before moving into politics and drawing a taxpayer-funded paycheck for 36 years as senator and eight years as veep — will hewad up the non-profit organization, which will be headquartered in Washington, D.C. – READ MORE