Ukrainian President: Trump A Leader Like Reagan [VIDEO]

The president of Ukraine said Tuesday that Donald Trump’s leadership ability reminds him of Ronald Reagan at the end of the Cold War.

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, who met with Trump and Vice President Mike Pence earlier Tuesday, said in a Fox News interview that he admires Trump’s leadership ability.

Poroshenko believes Trump can help bring peace to the Russia-Ukraine conflict without violence, much like Reagan was able to peacefully bring an end to the Cold War.

“The real leader, the very charismatic person can help me to bring peace to my land, the same way like Reagan [brought] victory in [the] Cold War without one single shot,” Poroshenko said.

“It is a great story of success because we speak of the effective cooperation between Ukraine and the U.S.,” he stated.

Later in the interview, Poroshenko blasted Russian President Vladimir Putin for trying to rebuild the Russian empire.

“We don’t give him one, tiny, single chance,” he asserted.

