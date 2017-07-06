UK Police Blow Up Suspicious Package In Manchester Airport

U.K. security officials detonated a “suspicious item” at Manchester airport Wednesday in what they referred to as a precautionary measure.

Hundreds of people were evacuated from the airport’s Terminal Three after airport security discovered a bag that contained the suspicious item, according to the BBC.

“A precautionary evacuation is taking place while further investigations take place,” airport officials said on Twitter.

A Greater Manchester Police bomb disposal unit used several controlled detonations in order to destroy the item. Controlled detonations are commonly used as preventative measures when a possible bomb is discovered.

Latest update on Terminal Three pic.twitter.com/QY9XcR1nKF — Manchester Airport (@manairport) July 5, 2017

An airport spokesman insisted that there was “no threat” to passengers, adding that travelers were being allowed back into the terminal after the controlled explosion. Several flights were cancelled as a result of the evacuation.

The bomb scare comes just over a month after Manchester was rocked by a terrorist attack at Manchester Arena. A suicide bomber with apparent ties to the Islamic State killed 23 people and injured many more.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].